Azizi Developments to deliver seven projects in Al Furjan in Q1 and Q2 2018

As part of Azizi Group Chairman’s vision to deliver projects ahead of schedule, the construction of the seven projects is happening 24 hours a day. Roy Mediterranean and Montrell are set to be delivered in February, while the other projects to be delivered in Q2 2018 include Plaza, Azizi Star, Samia, Farishta and Shaista.

The projects will add more than 2,000 homes to the Al Furjan community comprising of spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and commercial area, while maintaining the use of superior quality materials sourced from Europe and local UAE companies such as RAK Ceramics, which are used across all Azizi Developments’ projects.

“Construction is a crucial part of our business and we remain committed to building and delivering homes to our customers on time. Azizi Developments was one of the first developers to start building in the Al Furjan community back in 2013,” said Farhad Azizi, CEO, Azizi Developments.

Since then, Al Furjan has emerged as a premier residential real estate destination in Dubai, offering a unique and comfortable community lifestyle to residents who would like to be located close to what is fast becoming a new hub in Dubai.

“The vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the best city in the world, has already cemented the Emirate’s position as the market of choice for new regional entrants, and along with the depth of the labour pool and quality of transportation infrastructure, Dubai clearly has the fundamentals to help drive future investment volumes higher,” Azizi added.