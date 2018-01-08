DWTC to welcome more than 172,000 visitors in January 2018

These events range from healthcare and science, to technology and design, including Arab Health, CABSAT, Intersec, Sign and Graphic Imaging Exhibition, and more.

"We look forward to hosting yet another eventful year at the Dubai World Trade Centre. We are proud to remain key players in the steady prosperity and growth of the MICE industry, contributing towards the economic progress of the emirate. We remain committed to offer commercial communities from all over the world a platform to help them network, discover new markets, expand their portfolios, and grow their businesses,” said Mahir Julfar, Senior Vice President - Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Julfar added that DWTC has been at the forefront of its efforts to lead and grow the MICE industry in the region, as well as to connect businesses from the world over with industry professionals and it is exciting to witness what success this year will bring to the emirate, the region, and the MICE industry.

Arab Health will return at the end of this month and run from 29 January to 1 February. This year’s edition is expected to welcome more than 4,200 exhibiting companies and approx. 103,000 attendees from over 150 countries. Arab Health will be accompanied by 19 business, leadership and Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences providing the latest updates and insights into cutting edge procedures, techniques and skills.

CABSAT MENA and Sign and Graphic Imaging M.E Exhibition (SIG) will run from 14 - 16 January. In its 24th edition, CABSAT MENA will continue to focus on the production and distribution of content, as well as the buying and selling of content and satellite capacity. Creatives, engineers, and strategists will share their expertise on how to cut through the clutter and take the industry forward.

In its 21st year, Sign and Graphic Imaging M.E will offer visitors with the latest breakthroughs around the globe; a chance to experience innovative developments first hand; an opportunity to build and develop a strong customer base including future prospects; and a platform to network with key decision makers in the industry, regionally and globally.

Intersec, a leading exhibition for commercial security, information security, health and safety, fire and rescue, homeland security and perimeter and physical security, will return to DWTC from 22 to 24 January with more than 1,200 international and local exhibitors. Key manufacturers and suppliers will show and discuss their latest products and innovations. Visitors are encouraged to attend to develop relationships with key industry players; compare prices, specifications, and product variants; discover cutting-edge innovations and developments; and experience live interactive demonstrations.

From 12 to 14 January the Schools & Child Care Show will bring together all segments of the booming regional educational sector under one roof. The event will allow reputable educational organisations to display their varied education systems, facilities and advantages, and provides parents and education professionals an avenue to measure and evaluate the choices available to them.

Following its launch in 2017, the UAE Public Policy Forum returns this year from 15 to 16 January. The annual global discussion platform is dedicated to enhancing government sector performance in the UAE and the region. The forum will be structured around key pillars including: defining, designing and evaluating Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), enabling environments for PPPs, strategic planning for PPPs, accountability and performance of PPPs, and technology and innovation.

During the same period, the Middle East’s only aircraft interiors event, Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) & Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO ME), will feature the latest innovations in aircraft interiors.

The first half of 2018 will witness a diverse calendar of trade exhibitions and events representative of the region’s core growth industries that are healthcare, information technology, transport, energy, tourism, food, real estate, and construction.

DWTC remains the preferred MICE destination in the region. Facilitating business tourism, creating new opportunities for local and global businesses and organisations, as well as providing a networking platform for businesses and individuals the world over remains at the forefront of DWTC’s objectives