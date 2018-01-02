Growth and consolidation predicted for financial services industry

The CEO of the Nexus Group, Tarun Khanna, said that although the finance sector experienced a general slowdown in 2016, the market overall is now firmly in a recovery phase, adding that the positive trend will continue into the new year and expects growth of eight per cent to 10 per cent in premium in 2018.

“2017 has been a much better year for us, this business is starting to grow again, and there are parts of our business that continued to grow right through the recession. 2018 will continue this growth, but is also going to be a year of change right across the industry,” said Khanna.

As the market continues to recover, Khanna added it is likely that regulatory changes will emerge as a growing issue for the industry during the coming year, predicting that some financial services companies will struggle to meet increasing capital requirements, and may have to merge.

Khanna said regulators are also moving towards higher qualification requirements for those working in the industry. This will raise standards, but will also be a challenge for many consultants and operators.