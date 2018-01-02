Blockchain decoded at DIBS

The Dubai International Blockchain Summit (DIBS) will feature keynote speakers including Simon Cocking, Sally Eaves, Marco Robinson, Atsushi Hisatsumi, Dr. Anton Galenovich, Francesco Fusetti, Robert Mao and Vladimir Sofronov, bringing its total to 22 insightful sessions at the event, which is being held on 8 January at The Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai.

The platform for blockchain enthusiasts features a packed agenda that covers a wide range of innovative subjects and cases including: Affiliate Marketing to Blockchain: an inevitable transformation?; popularising blockchain as a means of boosting traffic monetization; central banks giving way to smart contracts; WorldCore Solutions and its applicability to affiliate programmes; blockchain and virtual reality; liquidity and ready-made solutions for business growth; the making of blockchain powered cities; healthcare and blockchain transformation of the industry; and effective PR and marketing strategies for blockchain start-ups.