CBB's latest government treasury bill oversubscribed

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that this month’s BHD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 117 per cent. The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 28 December, 2017 and the maturity date is 27 December 2018.



This is issue No.40 (ISIN BH000286F194) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BHD 2.060 billion.