VAT registrations continue to grow

The company has anticipates further surge in the number of registrations this month.

“As the deadline for VAT nears, small and medium sized (SME) businesses in the UAE have realised that it is important to hire the services of legally qualified tax agents and consultants to avoid violation of the tax law. This not only helps them fully meet their tax obligations, but also makes them ready for the next phase of VAT,” said Mohammed Fathy, General Manager of Dubai-based consultancy, Al Dhaheri Jones & Clark.

A value-added tax (VAT) at a five per cent rate is due to be implemented on goods and services in the United Arab Emirates starting from 1 January 2018.

Al Dhaheri Jones & Clark is a consultancy firm and renders services as auditors, financial and accounting experts as well as advisors and consultants for specialised financial services.

Though all GCC countries agreed last year to introduce VAT, only the UAE and Saudi Arabia have said they will implement the new tax starting from January.