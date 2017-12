The confiscated items, which were knock-offs of 34 international brands, were seized during two inspections conducted by the Commercial Fraud Department of DED-Ajman in cooperation with Ajman Police and a trademarks representative. The inspections were part of DED-Ajman's continuing commitment towards combatting the proliferation of counterfeit goods, complementing the department's move to protect local consumers–which is a top priority for DED-Ajman.

Majed Al Suwaidi the Director of the Customer Relations Department, DED-Ajman, emphasised that the inspections will continue as part of the move to seize illegal goods and take legal actions against violators. These programmes fall in line with the department's mandate to create a fair investment environment for consumers, which is also seen as an important element in economic growth. The Director stressed on DED-Ajman's commitment in imposing stiff penalties to reduce or totally stop counterfeiting and commercially fraudulent activities–creating a balance between consumer rights, traders and trademarks, leading to the creation of a competitive and secure economic environment for Ajman.

Al Suwaidi stated, “We remain steadfast in our efforts to work closely with Ajman Police and the representatives of these international brands in the campaign to confiscate counterfeit goods, which include fake clothing, bags and accessories. We look forward to further intensify our actions by increasing public awareness about these pirated items and educate people about their consumer rights. Moreover, we also look towards implementing strict guidelines and rules that help control the quality of products being offered in today's markets.”

Consumers are urged to report any instances of commercial fraud and related practices to DED-Ajman through our hotline number 80070 or via email at info@ajmanded.ae.