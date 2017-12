The event, hosted at Emirates Towers in cooperation with the Youth Hub, provided young participants with an overview of the legal aspects associated with launching and managing a business in the UAE.

The series aims to provide youth with guidance and practical knowledge and valuable support throughout their entrepreneurial journey, and future workshops will cover various issues and topics that are relevant to young business leaders.

During the session, expert panellists from Clyde & Co., Hoda Barakat Legal Consultancy, and Legal Advice Middle East, highlighted common challenges faced by entrepreneurs and start-ups in the areas of company formation, intellectual property, and drafting agreements. Participants keen on starting a business had the chance to engage in an open discussion and pose their legal questions to the panellists.

Essa Al Zaabi, Senior Vice-President–Institutional Support Sector, Dubai Chamber said that the event provided an ideal platform for youth to develop participants to expand their knowledge, learn about best practises, and develop their entrepreneurial skill sets. He revealed that additional workshops, events and initiatives would be organised under Dubai Startup Hub with the aim of developing the skill sets of talented youth, adding that the series supports the Chamber’s strategy to develop and nurture Dubai’s entrepreneurial eco-system.

Soukaina Ben Bihi, a Member of Youth Hub team said that the Youth Hub’s cooperation with governmental entities resulted in providing inspiring workshops and sessions that contribute to support youth and provide the knowledge and tools needed to refine their talents. She revealed that the cooperation with Dubai Chamber will result in proving young people with guidance, practical knowledge and valuable support through series of workshops that aim to nurture entrepreneurial youth.

Earlier this year, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Youth Hub at Emirates Towers, which was developed in cooperation with the Emirates Youth Council. The centre provides an ideal environment for Emirati youth to collaborate on innovative ideas and broaden their horizons.

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an interactive platform to connect start-ups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

Dubai Start Up collaborates with the most experienced and trusted partners to provide aspiring young entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to launch and manage a successful business.

Other Chamber initiatives that are designed to support the growth of entrepreneurs and start-ups include the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition and the Tejar Dubai development programme, which have seen the launch of several innovative and successful business ventures.