Etisalat unveils Open Innovation Centre to showcase smart solutions and drive digital transformation

The Open Innovation Centre showcases digital innovation, its capabilities and how digitalisation can come to life for all Etisalat customers and partners. These businesses will have the opportunity to experience Etisalat solutions applied to real-world scenarios and get a comprehensive view of technologies that deliver concrete business outcomes.

This initiative is in line with the UAE Vision 2021, where the national innovation strategy has identified digital technology as one of the top seven primary national sectors.

“In today’s digital age, it is essential to show how innovative solutions can be applied in the business environment and become a digital reality. Etisalat’s corporate strategy is focused on ‘Driving the Digital Future to empower the society’ across our customers and enabling them with solutions and services on this digital journey. The opening of Etisalat’s Open Innovation Centre will set a benchmark in the industry by focusing on delivering solutions that create growth opportunities for governments and businesses by incorporating digital technologies to serve their customers in this digital era,” said Saleh Al Abdooli, Group CEO, Etisalat.

Etisalat’s Open Innovation Centre highlights all the key digital technologies that will give businesses the capability to drive the digital future. This ultramodern facility features the latest solutions, an interactive technology demonstration lab, where Etisalat customers and partners can witness the showcase of these services and technologies. The centre will have access to the best digital experts, digital assets and platforms with digital value propositions focusing on mobility, cloud, datacentres, digital security, digital marketing, digital payments, M2M and IoT.