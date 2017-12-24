EIBFS to Cooperate with LIBF on Banking Diploma Programme

The two parties will exchange their experience to update and develop EIBFS’ banking diploma programme, adopting a digital approach with the goal of qualifying national cadres for senior positions in the banking and finance sector.

Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, and Alex Fraser, Chief Executive of LIBF, signed the agreement at LIBF’s headquarters in London, in the presence of senior representatives from the two entities.

“EIBFS spares no effort in building the capacities of UAE nationals and enhancing their professionalism and overall performance. Our agreement with LIBF falls within the framework of ongoing initiatives aimed at aligning our diploma programmes with the dynamic needs of banks and other financial institutions,” said Al Jassmi, adding that the cooperation will contribute to diversifying its educational portfolio and help keep abreast of global developments in the banking and finance sector.

Over the past few years, EIBFS has worked to establish a network of strategic international partnerships. Most notably, the Institute has a memorandum of understanding in place that enables its students to complete their last year of studies at Bangor University in the UK and obtain an internationally accredited bachelor's degree in Accounting and Banking from the institution.