ADU and Emirates Islamic explore opportunities to support students

The visit aligns with ADU’s vision of empowering young people to shape the future through providing them with all relevant support.

HE Salem Mubarak Aldhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU, welcomed the delegation of high-level bank executives, led by Awatif Al Harmoody, General Manageroperation Governance of Emirates Islamic, at the University’s Abu Dhabi campus. Representatives of ADU’s and Emirates Islamic’s senior management also attended the meeting.

“The youth of this country is fundamental to its success. We believe educational institutions such as ADU have the moral obligation to develop the UAE’s human capital through equipping students with the required knowledge and support them in all possible ways so that they can take up their rightful places as the leaders of tomorrow. ADU continues to follow the legacy of the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the vital need to engage the nation’s young generation in economic, social, and cultural initiatives to achieve the country’s wider development goals,” said Aldhaheri.

ADU offers five types of scholarship programmes: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed scholarship, Chairman’s scholarship, university scholarship, academic scholarship, and athletic scholarship. In addition, the University provides dedicated scholarships for graduate students and the Sanabil-Qutoof financial aid programme,

“We, at Emirates Islamic, constantly strive to provide financial assistance to those who need it. Students are our foundation for the future and supporting them today will help create a happier and more prosperous UAE in the future. The contribution is in line with our commitment to the UAE's Year of Giving initiative, and embodies the spirit of giving according to the provisions of Shari'ah,” said Al Harmoody.

During the academic year 2016-2017, approximately 1,200 students benefitted from ADU’s scholarship programmes and financial aid valued at approximately AED20 million. In addition to the original amount of AED8 million, the University allocated AED12 million to student support following the announcement of the Year of Giving during the second semester of the academic year.