UAE FTA provides businesses with provisional Tax Registration Numbers

This decision by the authority aims to strengthen partnerships with all businesses, help them achieve tax compliance and streamline procedures.

The FTA is keen to cooperate with all sectors and provide all the support they need to conduct business, including implementing advanced technologies to facilitate registration and issuing provisional TRNs, and has already issued provisional TRNs for tax groups and will provide the same for individual businesses shortly.

The FTA is urging businesses in the UAE that did not register yet to register for Value Added Tax (VAT) to avoid the risk of missing the 1 January 2018 deadline. This applies to businesses with taxable supplies and imports of goods and services exceed AED375,000 over the previous 12 months. Taxable supplies are identified as all supplies of goods and services made, which are not exempt.

FTA also called on businesses to verify the data that is entered in the application form, carefully review the form and ensure its flawlessness before submitting, as faulty data could lead to the rejection of the application.

Registration is available 24/7 through the Federal Tax Authority’s website. Businesses are required to visit the website www.tax.gov.ae, select the e-Services portal, sign up and create an account. Once the email has been verified, they can log in and register.

The FTA has urged businesses to provide accurate information and make sure they enter it properly into the application form. To complete the registration process, scanned documents must be attached, including the business or trade license, passport/Emirates ID (for UAE residents) of the manager or owner of the business, and the authorized signatory (if the signatory is not the manager him/herself), as well as proof of authorization for the manager or signatory (e.g. articles of association, power of attorney attested by notary, etc.).

More information can be found in the legislation and guides section, on the FTA website.