Network International leads Emirates NBD's credit card migration to Network One platform

Incorporating the WAY4(tm) payment processing system by OpenWay, Network One will enhance and accelerate Emirates NBD's ability to create bespoke products for its credit and prepaid card customers based on payment behaviour, giving them a distinct edge over competitors.

"Successfully implementing Network One migration for a large-scale cards player such as Emirates NBD is a solid testament of our expertise and capacity. We are delighted to be Emirates NBD's partner of choice in this critical project as we mark new ground as the unrivalled regional leader in card issuing," said Network International's Group CEO Simon Haslam.

Network International's seamless migration of a large-scale portfolio of the leading cards issuer in the market, Emirates NBD, marks an important milestone for the payment solutions company as it looks to consolidate its market leadership in the UAE and strengthen presence across the Middle East and Africa.

"This project underlines Network International's core purpose of enabling clients to strengthen their capabilities to grow and maintain market leadership. Our well-coordinated approach helped deliver a seamless solution to Emirates NBD, migrating the entire card portfolio seamlessly. We now look forward to lending our expertise to other banks in the region looking to upgrade their proposition with value-added payment services,” said Matt Sinclair, Group Chief Information Officer of Network International.

Network One is based on a framework that allows innovative payment and card products to be created by monitoring the behaviour and attributes of a payment. It also fully supports the implementation of value-added services such as loyalty programmes, mobile payments, loans and fraud management.

"The Network One platform offers us enhanced speed and scalability, and will allow us to provide more customized and innovative banking and payment solutions for our customers, helping us to remain their bank of choice,” said Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President & Head–Retail Banking & Wealth Management.

Network International has previously successfully migrated 15 other banks across the Middle East and Africa to Network One. Network International is currently the exclusive partner and reseller of OpenWay's licensed solutions within the Middle East and African markets.