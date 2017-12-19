ITFC signs EUR 110.5 million agreement to boost Senegalâ€™s energy sector

The agreement was signed by Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO, ITFC, and Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé, CEO, SENELEC.

“ITFC is pleased to participate in Senegal’s ambitious power agenda to address the country's energy needs. The operation will contribute to secure the supply of petroleum products for electricity generation and power plants in the country, and therefore support its economic development. Moreover, the financing is expected to help improve people's living conditions in Senegal,” said Sonbol.

Cissé added that the financing is an important step for Senegal’s power sector and will have a strong impact in providing much needed power to help sustain the country’s economic growth and implement Senegal’s Emerging Plan (PSE 2035).He added that the agreement shall therefore, contribute to the Government efforts to eliminate electricity shortage.

The country has benefitted from more than USD 321 million of financing since ITFC’s inception in 2008.